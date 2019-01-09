Oil Search Limited (OSH) Insider Peter Botten Buys 277,966 Shares

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH) insider Peter Botten bought 277,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.94 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of A$1,929,084.04 ($1,368,144.71).

Shares of ASX:OSH opened at A$7.52 ($5.33) on Wednesday. Oil Search Limited has a twelve month low of A$6.36 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of A$8.13 ($5.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Oil Search Company Profile

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

