Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 1,644,435 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,021,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 9,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $821,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 13,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,183,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,783,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Stock Price Up 7.1%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/ollies-bargain-outlet-olli-stock-price-up-7-1.html.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.