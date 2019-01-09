Omnicom Group (OMC) vs. AirMedia Group (AMCN) Financial Contrast

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and AirMedia Group (NASDAQ:AMCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Omnicom Group and AirMedia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 4 6 1 0 1.73 AirMedia Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus price target of $74.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than AirMedia Group.

Dividends

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AirMedia Group does not pay a dividend. Omnicom Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Omnicom Group and AirMedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 7.68% 41.70% 5.45% AirMedia Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirMedia Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and AirMedia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $15.27 billion 1.10 $1.09 billion $5.10 14.71 AirMedia Group $23.76 million 0.87 -$156.47 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than AirMedia Group.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats AirMedia Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. It offers marketing and corporate communications services. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AirMedia Group Company Profile

AirMedia Group Inc. operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, comedy clips, local attractions, documentaries, commentaries, and reality shows. In addition, the company holds concession rights to install and operate Wi-Fi systems on railway administration bureaus, long-haul buses, and airlines; and operates advertising platforms, such as light boxes, billboards, and LED screens. Further, it operates CIBN-AirMedia channel to broadcast network TV programs to air travelers. AirMedia Group Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

