OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OneMain (NYSE: OMF) recently:

1/2/2019 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2019 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

12/25/2018 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

12/19/2018 – OneMain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

12/14/2018 – OneMain was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NYSE:OMF opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,107,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,916,734.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $444,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,562,884.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,950. Corporate insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,475,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,296 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,502,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3,910.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 291,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,415,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,801,000 after acquiring an additional 245,159 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

