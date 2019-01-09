Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00018090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, HitBTC and BCEX. Ontology has a market capitalization of $236.77 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,286,568 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, HitBTC, Koinex, Kucoin, Upbit, Gate.io, BitMart, Binance, Hotbit, Indodax, BCEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

