Opal Price Hits $0.0082 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Opal has a total market cap of $123,804.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Opal has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028031 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004383 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00030623 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00142953 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Opal

Opal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,150,307 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.