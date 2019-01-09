Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded flat against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.02157181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00166555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00235448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,114,139 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

