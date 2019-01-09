Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal Sells 50,000 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.03% and a negative net margin of 187.13%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on Opiant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

