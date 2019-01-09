Opus Bank (OPB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 target price on Opus Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Opus Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $694.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Opus Bank had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 172,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 18.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

