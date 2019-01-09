ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) CAO Constantine Milcos Sells 4,201 Shares of Stock

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) CAO Constantine Milcos sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $35,750.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,737.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORBC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $672.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.13. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORBC. BidaskClub cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,953,000 after buying an additional 378,305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 138.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 969,278 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,064,833.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,597,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,250 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,469,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 25.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

