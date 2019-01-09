Orbit International (ORBT) and Microwave Filter (MFCO) Financial Survey

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Orbit International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microwave Filter does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbit International and Microwave Filter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbit International and Microwave Filter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $20.85 million 0.92 $1.79 million N/A N/A Microwave Filter $3.34 million 0.37 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Microwave Filter.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and Microwave Filter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13% Microwave Filter -0.48% -1.42% -0.95%

Summary

Orbit International beats Microwave Filter on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

