Origami Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (ORI)

Origami (CURRENCY:ORI) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Origami has a total market cap of $76,541.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Origami was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origami token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Origami has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.02160247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00165559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00230925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Origami Profile

Origami launched on December 4th, 2017. Origami’s total supply is 5,527,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,225,879 tokens. Origami’s official message board is medium.com/@origaminetwork. Origami’s official Twitter account is @origami_network. The Reddit community for Origami is /r/origaminetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origami’s official website is ori.network.

Buying and Selling Origami

Origami can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origami directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origami should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origami using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

