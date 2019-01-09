Owens Corning (OC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Owens Corning has declined 52.7% over the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have also remained unchanged over the past 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock's growth potential. Increased raw material and transportation costs have been denting its profitability. Additionally, adverse geographic mix, negative impact of foreign currencies translation and lower shingle volumes have been hurting the company’s performance over the past year. However, the company's effort on strategic acquisitions is likely to boost growth. The company remains focused to achieve its $120-million pricing forecast for 2018. It expects the benefits from higher price realization to continue further. In fact, it has achieved strong price realization and expects double-digit operating margins for all the three businesses in 2018. During the first nine months of 2018, pricing actions resulted in price improvement of $170 million.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Owens Corning to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.37.

OC stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

