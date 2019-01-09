Owens & Minor (OMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

OMI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Owens & Minor and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of OMI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 51,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,510. The firm has a market cap of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $22.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 136.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,605,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,792,000 after buying an additional 406,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

