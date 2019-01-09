Pacific Bay Minerals (PBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd (CVE:PBM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and uranium. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed properties located in the Cassiar Region of British Columbia; Lode Gold Property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; Boulder Property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia; and Otish Mountains property comprising 277 mineral claims located in the Otish Mountain district in central Québec.

