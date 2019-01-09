Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,994,095 shares in the company, valued at $202,260,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QAD had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. QAD’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently -61.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QAD by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in QAD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QAD by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QAD by 15.1% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/pamela-m-lopker-sells-4000-shares-of-qad-inc-qada-stock.html.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.