Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (PRLE) & New York REIT (NYRT) Critical Comparison

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) and New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and New York REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A New York REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York REIT has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.36%. Given New York REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York REIT is more favorable than Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and New York REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit $16.76 million 0.06 $210,000.00 N/A N/A New York REIT $160.27 million 1.49 N/A N/A N/A

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and New York REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit N/A 2.59% 0.57% New York REIT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York REIT has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of New York REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 69.5% of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of New York REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York REIT beats Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Cleveland, Ohio.

About New York REIT

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

