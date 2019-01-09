Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Pattern Energy has outperformed its industry over the past six months. Pattern Energy continues to benefit from wind projects in Canada. The company is well focused to develop and expand its renewable operation and sell the produce to customers under fixed long-term price contracts. The decision to exit Chilean operation and enter the Japanese renewable market through acquisitions will boost its performance. The Pattern Development 2.0 investments will also assist the company to expand from the current levels. However, the company is exposed to foreign-currency fluctuation risks that are unpredictable and can have an adverse impact on earnings. Fluctuation in weather conditions and competition with clean natural gas are headwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGI. ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pattern Energy Group to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins cut Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pattern Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.09.

NASDAQ PEGI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 59,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,562. Pattern Energy Group has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Pattern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 889.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc, an independent power company, focuses on the construction, ownership, and operation of various power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. It holds interests in various wind and solar power projects. The company sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

