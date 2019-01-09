Paychex (PAYX) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $68.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Paychex stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. Paychex has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

