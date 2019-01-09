Peabody Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the average volume of 398 put options.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,016,574.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,810 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,389 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

