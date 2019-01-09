Peabody Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,566 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,047% compared to the typical volume of 398 put options.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

