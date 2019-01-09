Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 27.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 63,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PGC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,370.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/peapack-gladstone-financial-co-pgc-position-lessened-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.