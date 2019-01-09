Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,626,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $422,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 920,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,479,000 after acquiring an additional 314,484 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 563.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 536,269 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Cydney Donnell acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $49,812.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEB stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

