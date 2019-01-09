PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after buying an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,098,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

