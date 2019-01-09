Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,614 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/pfizer-inc-pfe-holdings-trimmed-by-hanson-doremus-investment-management.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.