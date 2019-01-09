Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,881,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,053,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,367,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,477,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,774,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,182,000 after purchasing an additional 973,497 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Societe Generale set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

