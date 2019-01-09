Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 30,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 135,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $400,950.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 135,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $400,950.00.

On Saturday, December 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.97. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Opko Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 293,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,531,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 8,237,434 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 842.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 106,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 94,799 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 36.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 33,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

