Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PIR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

Shares of PIR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,440. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,709,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 749,675 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 252,807 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,150,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.