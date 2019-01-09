Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

