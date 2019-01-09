Platinum One Day Volume Tops $324,757.00 (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Platinum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Platinum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.02154404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024963 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. Platinum’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.