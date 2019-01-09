PLDT (PHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie downgraded PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PHI opened at $22.08 on Monday. PLDT has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.57.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $764.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,717,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 27.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

