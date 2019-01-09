Plus-Coin (NPLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Plus-Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,988.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plus-Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.02161191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00165060 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00230334 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Plus-Coin Profile

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin. Plus-Coin’s official website is www.plus-coin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plus-Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plus-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

