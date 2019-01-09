PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,332,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,915,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,894,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 345,388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 54.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 954,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,041,000 after buying an additional 335,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 557.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,844,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.