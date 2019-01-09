POA Network (POA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One POA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bibox. POA Network has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $112,410.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

About POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 258,036,410 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,290 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

