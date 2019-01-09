Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

PCH opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.22. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 52.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,871,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

