PRCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PRC)

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, PRCoin has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. PRCoin has a market cap of $3,305.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00973846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001223 BTC.

PRCoin Profile

PRCoin (CRYPTO:PRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. PRCoin’s total supply is 807,253,200 coins and its circulating supply is 27,253,200 coins. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

