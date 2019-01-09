Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director William J. Gresham, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $26,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $15.85 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Preferred Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.75%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

