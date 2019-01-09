Primoris Services (PRIM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2019 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/1/2019 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/26/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/21/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2018 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2018 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. "

PRIM opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services Corp has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after purchasing an additional 113,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,869,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Primoris Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

