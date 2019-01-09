Private Asset Management Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,823,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,805,000 after buying an additional 1,505,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 301.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,093,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,506,000 after buying an additional 8,329,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $952,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,115,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $853,028,000 after buying an additional 311,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,452,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,608,000 after buying an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total transaction of $360,517.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

