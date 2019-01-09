Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 1,689,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,735,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The company has a market cap of $367.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.57.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.78% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

