Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.22. 6,543,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,955,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 82,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/proshares-ultra-bloomberg-crude-oil-uco-shares-up-10-3.html.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.