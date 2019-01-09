ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $73.70. Approximately 48,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,279,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22,123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

