ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.41 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 284,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,782,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2463 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.81% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

