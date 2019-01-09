Prudential Financial (PRU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 880,315 shares of company stock worth $22,026,194 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.