PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PS Business Parks worth $398,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,836,000 after buying an additional 158,910 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 118.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 252,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,027,000 after buying an additional 136,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1,921.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 135,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,282,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $6,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $347,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,530. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSB opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $143.54.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.03 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 53.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

