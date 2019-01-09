PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Insider Christine Marie Utter Sells 297 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Christine Marie Utter sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $10,320.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.04. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 187,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $123,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

