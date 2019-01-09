Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Holdings Reduced by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 934,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,829,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,445,000 after buying an additional 184,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,233,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 25,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,391,806.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,774,897.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,565 shares of company stock worth $9,857,367 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

