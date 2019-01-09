Pundi X NEM Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $372,295.00 and $1.18 million worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.02150846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00162840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00230796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024996 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,136,302 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.