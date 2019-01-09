PureTech Health (PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PureTech Health from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.75 ($3.51).

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Monday. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

