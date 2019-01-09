Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

ABG opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 705,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,580 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,585,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,975,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 479,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after acquiring an additional 175,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 94,716 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

